Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Last week, we reported on an elder care facility with a COVID-case, and yesterday, Dr. Box with the State Department of Health released the grim news – at Bethany Point in Madison County – 11 residents have died, so far, after an outbreak in that facility. Three employees are hospitalized, two of which are critically ill.

The extended “hunker down” or “stay at home” order was clarified in the new order – all non-essential retail locations, unless an exception, are open only for curbside service, delivery, or online orders which do not bring foot traffic into a retail location. Also, State Park campgrounds are now closed.

No more basketball goals at Muncie city parks. The city joined many other public parks statewide in removing the hoops, after seeing group basketball games being played in violation of social distancing guidelines.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following regularly scheduled and extra Tailgate Food Distribution events:

DELAWARE COUNTY: Wednesday, April 8, 10:00am- 12:00n

LOCATION CHANGE to BSU Football Stadium Parking Lot, Muncie

BLACKFORD COUNTY – Hartford City: Thursday, April 9, 10:00am – 12:00n

LOCATION: Blackford County Fairgrounds

GRANT COUNTY: Friday, April 10, 9:00am – 11:00am

LOCATION: Five Points Mall

RANDOLPH COUNTY: Friday, April 10, 1:00pm – 3:00pm

LOCATION: Goodrich Park

MADISON COUNTY: Saturday, Aprill 11, 10:00am – 12:00n

LOCATION: Old Kmart Parking Lot

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) joined a group of senators on a bipartisan, bicameral letter urging Senate and House leaders to include dedicated funding to help small broadband providers sustain internet services and upgrades for students and low-income families in any future legislation.

The time is now. Communities across the U.S. are responding to the 2020 Census. If you have not yet responded, you can respond online in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. You may receive multiple mailings from the Census Bureau in March and April this year, including an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census and follow-up postcards and letters. Millions of households received reminder postcards in the mail last week.

A 7-year-old girl was abducted by her biological mother and the mother’s boyfriend, who were then apprehended by state police in Pennsylvania, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger. Local deputies responded to a call from a woman who informed them that, when she woke up Sunday morning, she discovered her great-granddaughter was missing, Mellinger said in a press release. The Herald Bulliten reported that Police then found evidence that the mother had taken her daughter and met up with the mother‘s boyfriend before fleeing, possibly to Pennsylvania or New Jersey, the press release said. The girl had not been harmed.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close I-70 Eastbound and Westbound for approximately 30 days in each direction. I-70 EB will close from the North Split to I-465 on April 13. All lanes and ramps will be closed for 30 days, scheduled to reopen on May 13. I-70 WB from I-465 to the North Split will close on April 23. All lanes and ramps will be closed for 30 days, scheduled to reopen on May 23.

The stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a third exciting racing event in 2020. The INDYCAR Harvest GP will take place Saturday afternoon, Oct. 3 on the IMS road course. The new event was unveiled today as part of INDYCAR’s updated 2020 schedule announcement. The GMR Grand Prix remains on the IMS schedule for Saturday, July 4, setting the stage for a history-making INDYCAR and NASCAR pairing over the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard weekend. The can’t-miss 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will take place Sunday, Aug. 23.

Wisconsin’s Governor signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for Tuesday’s primary amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.