Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Ivy Tech Community College is assisting General Motors Co. in its efforts to quickly fill more than 1,000 full- and part-time temporary jobs at its Kokomo plant to help current employees produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. Full- and part-time temporary manufacturing team member positions offer a starting wage of $16.67, and holiday pay and health care options are available after 90 days. A virtual job fair will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 to help applicants learn more about the opportunities. To register, visit our News Page for the link – look for today’s Woof Boom Morning Briefs. (https://on.in.gov/vjfr4)

Many landlords in Indiana are allowing their tenants to not pay their rent for the time being, including 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He told us yesterday, it might be worthwhile for Congress to consider some sort of relief down the road for these property owners, since there will be a tax hit to cities and counties.

Al Holdren, most famous for his work with Muncie’s Secret Families, recently wrote in MuncieJournal.com, about remaining hopeful in the wake of the Covid19 situation. “I take the approach that with uncertainty comes the opportunity to serve. These simple acts of caring, giving and kindness are what Muncie does when they are threatened. When appropriate, go outside and look around and keep your ear to the ground and listen for a need and simply do what you can for those asking or needing help. I love this town. The fight is on, and it ends when we say it ends!”

Ryan Newman will race again. The NASCAR driver from South Bend said Sunday he will get behind the wheel of a stockcar once the coronavirus quarantine is lifted. The announcement comes two months after he was involved in a fiery crash at the Daytona 500 on February 17th, escaping with relatively minor injuries. NASCAR host Mike Joy says NASCAR could resume as soon as May 17th.

He said he broke into Wes-Del High School because he was being chased by a ghost. Daniel Humbert broke into the school by busting a window, when a custodian found him he said he didn’t mean any harm, and was gone when Delaware County sheriff’s deputies arrived. The Muncie newspaper said Humbert admitted to breaking into the school and was taken to jail last Thursday after having the flu. He was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

The 122nd Fighter Wing is honored to extend a salute to Indiana healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 with a series of community flyovers starting in Fort Wayne just after 11 a.m., today (April 28), and in Indianapolis tomorrow just after 10:45 a.m. (April 30th).

Another Ball State football player is continuing to take strides towards playing at the next level as linebacker Ray Wilborn signed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

For the third consecutive day, there have been no new reported deaths in Madison County from COVID-19. The local health department is reporting that 45 people have died as a result of the virus since March 27, and there are 404 people that have tested positive.

Last week, Congress voted to approve the latest round of the PPP funding for small businesses, and more – and we wondered: how did the actual voting work in the House. Representative Greg Pence talked to us yesterday – hear the entire interview on our News Page now.

Did you see strange lights in the sky Sunday night? You’re not alone. People in Tippecanoe County and other parts of the state reported seeing a “line of lights” in the sky. Those lights are most likely Starlink Satellites launched by SpaceX, reports WLFI. SpaceX launched 60 satellites into orbit on Wednesday. The satellites usually travel in a straight line, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown Muncie’s typical First Thursday gallery walk events for May will be replaced by a Virtual First Thursday, featuring a photo gallery at facebook.com/FirstThursdayMuncie featuring work by local artists and venues. Anyone can submit work for Virtual First Thursday by emailing three to five photos of their art as well as caption information to Natalie Phillips at nephillips@bsu.edu or send a private message to First Thursday’s Facebook page . Artists may include pricing and contact information for their work as well. Photos must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, to be included in the Virtual First Thursday gallery.

The next Virtual Job Fair for the Indiana Department of Corrections will be hosted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30. Call or email Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Carlos Williams during regular business hours: 765-524-7743, CarlWilliams@idoc.in.gov.

The statewide average for gas yesterday was $1.44 per gallon, says GasBuddy. That’s down seven cents from where it was this time last week. The cheapest gas in the state is in Kendallville where it’s $1.02.

Ivy Tech Community College is assisting General Motors Co. in its efforts to quickly fill more than 1,000 full- and part-time temporary jobs at its Kokomo plant to help current employees produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. A virtual job fair will be held at 11 a.m. May 6. To register, visit our News Page for the link – look for today’s Woof Boom Morning Briefs.

The Farmers Market at Minnetrista will be open for business on May 2 from 9 a.m.–Noon. It will understandably look different than it has in the past as we seek to maximize the amount of people we serve while minimizing any and all health risks. The market will take place in the main parking lot, with vendors spaced out appropriately. Parking is located at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. There will a single entrance and exit, and we will be allowing no more than 50 individuals into the market at any one time.

Buy a certificate, save a local business. Plans continue to come together quickly for this Thursday’s Radio-a-thon on WHBU, as we help promote and sell gift certificates to stimulate the Madison county economy, and help local businesses survive. The day will run from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and all purchases will happen at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce website. More info coming soon on Radio, and in the Herald Bulletin.

Indiana University is warning professors of one issue they might come across when doing Zoom video calls with their class — students showing up naked. The Indiana Daily Student says Media School instructors were sent an email, reminding them to report any instances of nudity because it violates the Code of Students Rights, Responsibilities and Conduct. Carney said students who choose to expose themselves during Zoom calls is subject to suspension or expulsion, and will also be psychologically evaluated on a case-by-case.