Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

We are expecting late this week for Gov. Holcomb to announce “what’s next” for Indiana, as the latest version of the hunker down order expires at the end of the day Monday. Yesterday, he said “we’re still in the woods, but we see the clearing up ahead.” The order could be extended, enhanced, or reduced in severity. It seems likely that elder care facilities will be in focus, as several hot spots have been occurring.

A joint effort was announced to open an emergency, isolation quarantine facility for all individuals experiencing homelessness who have tested positive, or are presumed positive, for COVID19. This Safe Recovery Site will be managed by Bridges Community Services, Inc. and will serve all Indiana Housing & Community Development Agency’s Region 6 counties including Delaware, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Grant, and Blackford. Additional information and details on the Safe Recovery Site will be announced in the coming days.

Dallas Mavericks owner and Indiana University graduate Mark Cuban believes it’s going to take some time for the economy to rebound from the coronavirus crisis. On Fox News Sunday, Cuban said the NBA is considering restarting the season without fans at first, just to get something on the screen and bring people together. They will not allow an audience in the arena until they have full confidence in the medicine.

A health researcher at Ball State University recommends behaviors to adapt as soon as possible to avoid illness. Some of the findings, as obvious as they may be: Take regular showers. Keep your clothes clean. Stop nail biting, thumb sucking, and rubbing eyes. Wash your hands after using restrooms. Some of less obvious suggestions: Clean your car. Clean your desk space. Don’t rely on carryout or delivery as your sole source of food for every meal every day. And from the “this seems fairly obvious” department: Don’t reuse wipes.

Domestic violence has become a concern of Governor Eric Holcomb’s as Hoosiers continue to abide by his stay-at-home order in order to help contain the coronavirus. New data shows domestic violence is increasing as an unintended consequence of social distancing policies. Hoosiers can call 2-1-1 to be connected to resources near them.

As we’ve reported since the beginning, elder care facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVIN19. The Muncie newspaper reported that a spike in cases over Friday and Saturday in Delaware County is, in part, related to a batch a Muncie nursing facility. Signature HealthCARE of Muncie said in a press release they had 10 cases at the facility four of which are for staff that no longer work at the facility. Jammie (JAY-mee) Bane, administrator with the Delaware County Health Department, said testing as a precautionary measure by the facility may have spared the facility from having a total outbreak of the virus.

Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that four Indianapolis-based used-car dealerships have paid $100,000 total in restitution after they allegedly violated Indiana consumer and motor vehicle laws, accused of selling more than 200 used motor vehicles without obtaining the proper title brands required after the dealerships purchased the vehicles at salvage auctions after major accidents.

The Indiana Broadcasters Foundation announced ten recipients of its 2020 scholarship program – awarding $50,000 total to students who attend colleges and universities across the state. Ball State University will welcome Blake Chapman, Grant Covey, and Seena Greiwe. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded more than $270,000 to Indiana colleges and universities with broadcasting programs. The program is funded by contributions by members of the Indiana Broadcasters Association.

More than $2.2 million was recently awarded through the state’s Community Crossings program. For the fourth time since the program started, the city of Anderson has received the maximum grant amount of $1 million. The state funds require a $1 million local match by the city of Anderson. The city of Elwood and the town of Pendleton were awarded matching funds as well.