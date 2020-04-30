Thursday, April 30, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

Today is the special “Buy a Card, Save a Madison County Business” Radio-thon from Woof Boom Radio Your purchase of a gift card through the Madison County Chamber today will provide immediate capital for struggling businesses, and will be redeemable at that business when they open. Visit the Madison County Chamber’s website for info, or to purchase.

Look to the sky above IUBMH Muncie at 11:02 a.m. this morning. The Indiana Air National Guard will flyover saluting healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other personnel.

The government in North Carolina has cleared the way for NASCAR to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day weekend. North Carolina governor Ray Cooper said the Coca-Cola 600 can go on without fans in the stands, as long as health conditions don’t deteriorate in the state. NASCAR reportedly wants to return the week before at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Indiana health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from tick bites while outdoors as warmer weather increases tick activity. Hoosiers can reduce their risk of tick bites by wearing a long-sleeved shirt and light-colored pants, using EPA-registered insect repellents with active ingredients such as DEET, and treating their pets for ticks. Once indoors, people should thoroughly check for ticks on clothing, gear, pets and skin. Tumbling clothes in the dryer on high heat for 30 minutes will kill ticks, and showering can help remove any unattached ticks.

On Monday (May 5) through a joint effort, Bridges Community Services will open an emergency, isolation quarantine facility for all individuals experiencing homelessness who have tested positive or are presumed positive, for COVID-19. This Safe Recovery Site will be managed by Bridges and will serve all Indiana Housing & Community Development Agency’s Region 6 counties. Individuals who have been referred to this facility through their local health care provider will be provided a single occupancy room for the duration of their quarantine. (More information can be found at www.region6covidhub.com or www.bridgesmuncie.org. Any questions can be directed to Ryan Remington at ryan@bridgesmuncie.org with “Region 6 COVID HUB” in the subject line).

Ivy Tech is offering free tutoring through May 14th. Math tutoring will be available from 12p.m.-9p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Computer tutoring for subjects such as: Business and Office Admin, Computer Informatics, Software Development, and Microsoft Office, will be held on Tuesdays from 7p.m.-9p.m. Students will need audio capabilities to speak with the tutor and hear feedback. The student’s device may not need a camera, but is encouraged. Wearing headphones will help keep students focus and free from any distractions at home.

Yesterday was apparently Pier Day at Prairie Creek in Muncie. Before 6 a.m., nearly 50 were reportedly in line to claim piers to rent for this season at The Creek. The Muncie Mayor was in that line, too.

If you think you’re going to see gas prices below $1 per gallon, think again. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says while prices nationally will keep falling for a little longer, the Great Lakes region will see prices go up. DeHaan says you can kiss those “ultra-low” dollar gas prices goodbye. “If you happen to see a station under a dollar, fill up ASAP because that price is going to disappear.”

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne are hosting a virtual job fair featuring five employers with dozens of openings available in the counties west of Indianapolis. The virtual job fair is schedule to run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 5. To register, visit our News Page (https://on.in.gov/vjfr5)

The portal at www.IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow voters to request an absentee ballot directly from the website. The application must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21.

Tonight WOULD have been the spring banquet, but the 2020 FCA VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE goes live at 5:45 PM., with the program starting at 6:00 p.m. Go to ECINFCA.ORG and click JOIN EVENT. REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED, BUT HELPFUL TO US. To REGISTER, visit our News Page anytime today – look for today’s Morning Briefs. ECINFCA.ORG and register there. (https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/home.php?e=16429)

Another rally is planned to demand Governor Holcomb lift restrictions. The “Rally to Get Hoosiers Back to Work” will take place on the south lawn of the statehouse at 1:30 p.m. this Friday, the same day that the current stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Grab some bait and your tackle box and get ready to go fishing this weekend! The state’s first Free Fishing Day of the year is Sunday, May 3. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp. For public places to fish, check out the state’s Where to Fish Map.

More positive words from community leaders, from a recent MuncieJournal.com article on how to deal with the Covid situation. From Mitch Isaacs, Shafer Leadership Academy, “There’s a relationship between life altering change and grief. Muncie endures. We endure the hardships. We endure the loss. We endure challenges. And through it all Muncie will emerge stronger, smarter, and more ready for the new world in front of us. Muncie endures, and you will too.

Today is the special “Buy a Card, Save a Madison County Business” Radio-thon on WHBU. Your purchase of a gift card through the Madison County Chamber today will provide immediate capital for struggling businesses, and will be redeemable at that business when they open. Visit the Madison County Chamber’s website for info, or to purchase.