Thursday, April 2, 2020 Briefs

Governor Eric Holcomb’s tone remained positive yesterday during his daily briefing, citing pride of “In the Together” campaign, asking Hoosiers to continue to act now. He stated “we are all looking forward to returning to more normal activities,” but need to do our part to get through this. Now, 83 counties have confirmed Covid cases.

15 Rapid Test machines will be received in the state of Indiana, as stated by Dr. Kristina Box during yesterday’s daily briefing.

We continue to connect local business to the latest updates related to the CARES Act. Here’s the Small Business Association’s Laura Schafnitz. The entire interview is here: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/sba-march30

United Way of Delaware, Henry & Randolph Counties has created the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Fund, an emergency grant-making fund to support nonprofits serving struggling working families impacted by COVID-19. Already, they have granted emergency funding for several nonprofits to support childcare for emergency and medical personnel, equipment to ensure safety in food delivery, utility assistance for families who are struggling, and financial support for our homeless shelters. If you’d like to make a donation, please contact the United Way.

As Hoosiers await federal stimulus checks, they should be prepared for phone calls from scammers posing as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents. Some Indiana residents have reported receiving such calls, in which scammers attempt to obtain the personal and financial information of would-be victims. The IRS will never call you demanding payments or personal financial information such as your Social Security number, credit card number or bank account number.

Thanks to an anonymous grant, there is now a $250,000 match for donations make to The Salvation Army Indiana Division’s disaster response. That doubles your impact, turning a $50 donation into $100, and $100 gift into a $200 one. We’ve placed the link to donate here: https://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/give/277316/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=andersonfacebook

In lieu of the previously planned Annual Banquet, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana Invites you to join for an FCA Virtual Experience, Thursday April 30th at 6:00pm. The event will include FCA student speakers, a brief ministry update, music from the FCA worship band, and a word from Ohio State’s Coach Chris Holtmann.

Want to lift others up during COVID-19 pandemic? Smile! Wave! See the article provided by Ball State University on MuncieJournal.com.

Delaware County EMA announced this week that FEMA grants are available. We have posted a very valuable tool to help answer questions HERE. https://youtu.be/TrjwgERKY4g

https://www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/111781

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all students to file the 2020-21 FAFSA before the approaching April 15, 2020 deadline. Instead of the usual in person event, they will host a virtual FAFSA Frenzy event on Saturday, April 4 from 1 – 3 p.m. Students and families can seek assistance through the social media platforms, which will be manned by staff members during the live event answering common questions and posting videos on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN.

Ivy Tech Community College Muncie-Henry County campus has hired Qiana (key-ON-ah) Clemens as the new executive director of development.

As Hoosiers await federal stimulus checks, they should be prepared for phone calls from scammers posing as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents. Some Indiana residents have reported receiving such calls, in which scammers attempt to obtain the personal and financial information of would-be victims. The IRS will never call you demanding payments or personal financial information such as your Social Security number, credit card number or bank account number.

In lieu of the previously planned Annual Banquet, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana Invites you to join for an FCA Virtual Experience, Thursday April 30th at 6:00pm. The event will include FCA student speakers, a brief ministry update, music from the FCA worship band, and a word from Ohio State’s Coach Chris Holtmann.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all students to file the 2020-21 FAFSA before the approaching April 15, 2020 deadline. Instead of the usual in person event, they will host a virtual FAFSA Frenzy event on Saturday, April 4 from 1 – 3 p.m. Students and families can seek assistance through the social media platforms, which will be manned by staff members during the live event answering common questions and posting videos on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. appeared on WHBU’s Mitch in the Morning Radio show, and expressed concerns that some local residents are not following the directive to remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Broderick said the health experts expect the peak to hit Indianapolis in the numbers of people who test positive for COVID-19 in the next two to three weeks. He told the Herald Bulletin “Madison County will follow that by a couple of weeks.”

A group of Democratic senators is pressuring the Trump administration to rescind or clarify new guidance that tells seniors to file a tax return in order to receive a coronavirus stimulus payment. An estimated 64 million Americans received Social Security benefits last year and many aren’t required to file tax returns.