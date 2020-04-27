Second Harvest Holding Multiple Tailgates This Week

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central indiana will have a number of tailgates this week. They include, in Randolph County, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 30, at Goodrich Park, 701 N. Union St., Winchester.
Henry County, 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 1, at First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
Grant County, 10 a.m.-noon Friday, May 1, at Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Delaware County, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 2, at the Progress Rail parking lot, 3500 S. Cowan Road, Muncie.
