Quarantine Site Opening May 5th

Bridges Community Services will open an emergency, isolation quarantine facility for all individuals experiencing homelessness who have tested positive or are presumed positive, for COVID-19 on May 5th, 2020. Individuals who have been referred to this facility through their local health care provider will be provided a single occupancy room for the duration of their quarantine. Bridges has partnered with several local agencies to provide medical and security staffing, case management, transportation, and meals for those staying in the Safe Recovery Site.