Plans To Open COVID-19 Isolation Quarantine

Plans to open an emergency, isolation quarantine facility for all individuals experiencing homelessness who have tested positive, or are presumed positive, for COVID-19. Partners in this project include Bridges Community Services, Inc., Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), Muncie Community Development Office, the City of Muncie, the Delaware County Health Department, Delaware County Emergency Management, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Open Door Health Services, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Muncie Mission. More details to follow.