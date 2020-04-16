Nursing Homes Remain Coronavirus Hot Bed

Statewide, 152 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to Indiana health officials.
The Herald Bulletin reports 119 residents of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19. Officials said 681 residents of the facilities have tested positive. In addition, 22 people have died from the virus at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.