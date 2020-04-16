Statewide, 152 long-term care facilities have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to Indiana health officials.
The Herald Bulletin reports 119 residents of long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19. Officials said 681 residents of the facilities have tested positive. In addition, 22 people have died from the virus at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson.
Nursing Homes Remain Coronavirus Hot Bed
