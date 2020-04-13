New COVID-19 Cases Announced In Delaware County

Delaware County is announcing 7 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 82. According to the Star Press, the most recently confirmed cases include 3 men between 40 and over 60 and four women between 60 and over the age of 80.

The health department previously said on Friday that 47 active cases are currently being quarantined at home, while 28 more cases are hospitalized. Those numbers have yet to update with the most recent cases.