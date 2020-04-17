New Coronavirus Count For Delaware County

Delaware County now has more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Star Press, the Delaware County Health Department confirmed three new cases, which brings the latest total to 101 confirmed cases, including an additional death for a total of six countywide. Among the latest deaths is a girl under the age of 18, a woman over the age of 20 and another woman over the age of 40. The sixth Delaware County death was a previously identified case and confirmed COVID-19 patient.