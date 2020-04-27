Monday, April 27, 2020 Woof Boom Morning Briefs

The Small Business Administration will resume accepting PPP loan applications today (Monday, April 27) at 10:30AM EDT from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. In the first round of the program, the average size of a loan was $206,000. In Indiana, approximately 36,000 loans were approved, valued at $7.5 billion. Again, whether you applied the first time and were denied, or didn’t get approved before that funding ran out, or simply didn’t apply in time – apply now.

On Friday, Hamilton County deputies found a man somewhere between 45 and 60 years old in a ditch on the side of the road. Police say his death is being treated as a homicide, and that they do not believe the man died where he was found. Anyone with information is asked to contact crime stoppers.

During the Friday special meeting of the Delaware County Commissioners, Sherry Riggin stated that she had heard while watching a news conference on a “major network” that “the virus can hang in the air for three hours.” Jason Rogers, Director of the EMA quickly dispelled that rumor, stating that we all should be careful to only watch for certified, reputable information, and not react to many speculative reporting. The CDC, the State Health Department, and even the COVID Hub on the Delaware County website are some of such resources.

The city of Anderson has rejected bids for the repair of the concrete along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Herald Ebullient reports the engineer’s estimate on the project was $2 million, and the only bid received was more than $500,000 more than that. The board set a new bid date of May 18.

Fewer, and shorter might be a good sign! The White House Friday had its shortest briefing for COVID19 updates, and Saturday had no briefing at all. Recently, the Delaware County EMA reduced the frequency of their briefing, too.

Wayne County’s public health officer said he’ll likely follow the state’s lead when it comes to relaxing restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID19.

Indiana has secured $130.4 million from tobacco product manufacturers this year under the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, announced last week. For more information on quitting smoking, call Indiana’s Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QuitNow.

Next week is Teacher Appreciation Week. This year, especially, we encourage you to plan to salute educators who continue to work creatively to keep students engaged, and learning.

Ball State football’s Danny Pinter was the first player from the Mid-American Conference selected in the 2020 National Football League Draft when the Indianapolis Colts took the offensive lineman in Saturday’s fifth round with pick number 149. The most recent Ball State players selected in the NFL Draft were defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome and quarterback Keith Wenning in 2014.

The Muncie Three Trails Music Series at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie has been cancelled. If health conditions permit, it will return in 2021.

From the Super Bowl to the NBA All-Star Game to the Big Ten Tournament, Indianapolis has proven itself as a city that can host some of the biggest national sporting events. Now, Indy wants the NFL Draft. Indiana Sports Corporation President Ryan Vaughn says that they’re aiming to host the draft between 2023 and 2026.

As of Sunday at 12 noon, 15,012 the total number of state of Indiana residents known to have the coronavirus. In comparison, in Queens county New York, the total is 46,786.

It’s becoming more apparent that eventually when the Delaware County Building reopens, there could be a mask-requirement. During Friday’s special Commissioners’ Meeting, Jason Rogers commented when being asked by the group that we shouldn’t be looking at people wondering why they have a mask on, we should be looking at people wondering why DON’T you have a mask on.

Every person who has the coronavirus has the potential to infect dozens of others, even while not showing symptoms. Tracking down every single person that has been in contact with a positive case is going to take time, training and people. State health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the state needs to hire people to do the investigating and those people need to be trained.

Friday would have been prom night for Jay County and Fort Recovery high school students, but the ongoing coronavirus has stripped them of the chance, at least for now. The Commercial Review has reported that plans have already been put in place for an alternate graduation at Jay County, and Jay superintendent Jeremy Gulley remains adamant prom — in some shape or form — will still happen albeit not as scheduled.

May 5, at 6 p.m., the Alexandria Monroe Chamber will hold a Virtual Happy Hour. Each participant will be entered to win one of two Gift cards. After a brief intro, every person will be able to take a few minutes to talk about their business, how they’re doing during these times, and any shameless promotions they may have. Email director@alexandriachamber.org to sign up!

The US has reached an important milestone in the 2020 Census. More than half of all of the households in the country have responded. It has never been easier to respond to the census on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail.

Veteran coach Jim Craig will take over leadership of the four-time national championship Burris Laboratory School high school girls’ volleyball program, school officials announced Friday.

The Founder of Indiana Black Expo and the National Black Republican Council James C. Cummings, Jr., died last week at age 90 in a Carmel, Ind., nursing home after suffering a heart attack. Services are pending. Donations may be sent to Indiana Black Expo.

The Blackford County Development Corporation and Purdue Extension are gathering information about the impact of COVID-19 on Blackford County businesses. We’ve placed a link to the survey on our News Page https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aWNv3BXRsrp7VHv

An Alexandria man was arrested last evening (4/24) around 7:30 p.m. on a Level 1 felony warrant by the Pendleton District All Crimes Policing Team. Kirby McPhearson, age 48, was arrested on a 2 Count warrant for Level 1 Child Molestation after he was located at his home in the 400 block of CR 600 North. The warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by Madison County DCS and Pendleton District Investigators that began in October 2018. The charges allege that McPhearson had sexual contact with a juvenile victim that was under the age of 12 at the time the incidents began.

Gas prices continue to decline. The statewide average for gas over the weekend was $1.44 per gallon, says GasBuddy. That’s down six cents from where it was last Monday. The lowest was $1 per gallon!

