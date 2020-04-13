Monday, April 13, 2020 Woof Boom Briefs

Less than half of one percent of the population of Delaware County has been confirmed positive for the COVID19 virus. As we enter the final full business-week of the Indiana hunker-down order, it appears that social distancing and business closures are helping. Patience and vigilance is being asked of us all.

Indiana University Health is asking patients who have recovered from the coronavirus, to donate blood plasma. For those who have recovered, IU Health say their blood may contain antibodies that are able to fight and control the virus. Those interested in donation can visit our news page now, and look for Woof Boom Briefs. (https://iuhealth.org/find-medical-services/covid-19-recovered-plasma-donation)

As of Sunday, there have been more than 404,000 recoveries reported worldwide, and that number is likely low – since many of the infections go undetected and the people recover on their own.

The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) having Virtual Career Fairs this, and next week. April 15 – Pendleton Correctional Facility (https://bit.ly/IR_VirtualFair), and April 20 – Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility (https://bit.ly/PNJCF_VirtualFair).

In a letter to students, Ball State University says all 2020 summer classes will be virtual.

Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is partnering with local health officials in four communities to hold free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. The nearest clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne.

As we reported first on Friday, the Indiana All-Star basketball games vs. Kentucky are canceled for first time since 1944 – that year, due to World War II.

It was an Easter Sunday like most of us have never encountered before, but the creativity and wisdom of priests, pastors, preachers and beyond made the day special, in a different way. Thirty churches’ messages were aired and shared on WLBC – and can be replayed, and saved NOW on WLBC.com

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is hosting a second virtual FAFSA Frenzy event today between 7-9 p.m. The deadline to file is April 15. Follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.

While meat has been in high demand during the current pandemic, farmers know there is a plentiful supply of pork and are making sure it gets to the Hoosiers who need a helping hand and a free meal. Indiana Pork, representing the state’s nearly 3,000 pork producing farmers, is continuing the pattern of giving to those in need by donating 500 pounds of ground pork and over 50 hams to Wheeler Mission, an Indianapolis-based homeless shelter.

Americans are starting to receive their cash payments via direct deposits, part of the bill passed by Congress to stimulate the economy after the decline caused by the pandemic. Numerous Twitter users also posted on Saturday that they had received a deposit. For those who do not have direct deposit information registered with the IRS, it could take months for checks to be mailed.

Two people have been arrested for violating the State’s “stay-at-home” order. Brian Wilkins and Lana Clingerman run a Youtube channel that films officers on their calls. Thursday night, an officer was making a traffic stop on North 9th Street when Wilkins and Clingerman showed up to film the interaction. The police on duty saw them videotaping and arrested them for being out on non-essential travel. The Governor’s executive order currently lasts until April 20 and violating the order is a misdemeanor.

Funeral services for Indianapolis police officer Breann Leath will be held online at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 24 year old officer was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance call Thursday on the city’s east side. If you want to donate to support Officer Leath’s family, IMPD has a warning for you – people have created support funds without permission from the family. An announcement on an official fund in her honor is coming, though an official date has not been announced.

This week, Second Harvest Food Bank has regularly scheduled, and EXTRA Tailgate Food Distribution events in Portland, Anderson, New Castle, Winchester, and Muncie. We salute all staff and volunteers, and thank all attendees for their patience and appreciation of all involved.

The coronavirus shutdown cost Indiana retail and online sportsbooks about 125 million dollars in wagers last month, according to PlayIndiana. Bettors in the state were on pace to wager over 200 million dollars for the first time, but ended up betting just 74.8 million, almost all of which came before March 11th, when sports began to shut down.

51% of Hoosiers have self-responded to the US Census, slightly higher than the National average. In the previous census, just under 62% of households self-responded. If you haven’t done so yet, please fill out the brief survey and be counted today.

In a letter to students, Ball State University says all 2020 summer classes will be virtual.

Indiana University Health is asking patients who have recovered from the coronavirus, to donate blood plasma. For those who have recovered, IU Health say their blood may contain antibodies that are able to fight and control the virus. Donors must be able to prove they had a positive diagnosis and be symptom free for 28 days. Those interested in donation can visit our news page now, and look for Woof Boom Briefs. (https://iuhealth.org/find-medical-services/covid-19-recovered-plasma-donation) As of Sunday, there have been more than 404,000 recoveries reported worldwide, and that number is likely low – since many of the infections go undetected and the people recover on their own.

A local attorney has been disciplined by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. Cody P. Cogswell, a public defender and defense attorney in Anderson, violated several Indiana Professional Code Rules of conduct, according to the commission.

NBC news reported that U.S. spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November. This report fuels speculation that China knew of the problem long before it was widely reported by the World Health Organization.