The state’s COVID-19 death toll has topped 700 people in about five weeks. State health officials announced 45 new fatalities Thursday half of which ccurred Tuesday or Wednesday, but they dater back as far as April 6, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Indiana’s death count of 706 could jump by several dozen on Friday as state officials plan to start including deaths that doctors blame on COVID-19 without confirmation of the illness from test results.