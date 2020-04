40 cases, two deaths; the latest COVID-19 figures from the Delaware County Health Department. The two most recent cases involve a woman over the age of a 20, another woman over the age of 40 and yet another over 70 years old. The Star Press reports a separate death recently reported by Delaware County coroner Rick Howell as linked to COVID-19 is not included in the county’s death total at this time, pending state and federal guidance.