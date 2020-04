Innovate WithIN™ will host its annual state finals virtually with 10 teams of high school entrepreneurs pitching their products and services at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. Innovate WithIN™ provides students across Indiana the chance to pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to experienced professionals for awards and scholarships. In response to COVID-19, the finalists — who advanced through two rounds of online and live pitching — will present virtually through Innovate WithIN™’s website.