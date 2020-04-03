Indiana extends “hunker down” order

At today’s (4/3/2020) daily briefing, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Executive Orders which extended the stay-at-home order for Indiana for another two weeks. The first stay-at-home was set to expire on April 7th. Holcomb has also extended Indiana’s public health emergency order for the State of Indiana for another 30 days, which now will remain in effect through May 3rd. Finally, Governor Holcomb announced today that President Trump has approved the state disaster declaration for Indiana. The National Guard is active with tasks like packing lunches, sorting and packing medical supplies, and other support tasks. Regarding masks, Dr. Box supports people wearing masks if they wish, but reserve the N-95 and surgical grade masks for medical and first responders.