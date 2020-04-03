Friday, April 3, 2020 Briefs

Indiana schools will remain out of their buildings for the remainder of the school year. Supt. Jennifer McCormick made that announcement yesterday, and specified the requirements and stipulations for what remains in the E-Learning work that remains to be done.

We do not want to alarm you, but these are Facts, not Fear. This week, Delaware County ordered 200 body bags, and are resourcing refrigeration units as overflow morgues, in preparation for what could be coming. Jason Rogers of the EMA said, “we’re activating parts of the emergency plan that I never thought would be in play. If you don’t police yourself now, much more strict, government imposed restrictions are coming for individuals and businesses alike.”

Yesterday’s initial jobless claims reflects the accelerating closure of commerce as Americans quickly embrace Social Distancing and face stay at home orders, says Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. Hicks said. “ The fundamentals have not changed. These job numbers are not a sign of things getting worse, I think it is a sign of a more forceful response by households, businesses and state and local governments.”

Convicted Killer Jamie Adams Sent to Prison – Again. A judge revoked Jamie Adams’s probation and executed his previously suspended sentence. During the hearing, attorney Jacob Dunnuck requested that the Defendant be placed back on probation due to his addiction issues. Eric Hoffman, Delaware County Prosecutor said “Jamie Adams is a convicted murderer and career criminal who has proven time and time again that he is either unwilling or unable to follow the laws and rules of our civilized society. He is back where he belongs – behind bars.”

Counties, municipalities and other political subdivisions have no authority under current law to restrict or prohibit the sale of firearms and/or ammunition during an emergency declaration, Attorney General Curtis Hill said yesterday.

The Hillcroft Masters golf outing has been rescheduled to August 13th and 14th. A few remaining player-spots are open for the first day of the outing, at the Players Club in Yorktown. Contact Hillcroft.org for information.

New Covenant Ministry Church has done drive-thru food handouts on Muncie’s south side. The Pastor says the church is close to being out of donated supplies for the giveaways. If you can help, contact Doris Westerman at 765-405-9338.

April’s WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month is First Choice for Women. A compassionate, Christian ministry with the goal of every child feeling wanted, cared for, and nurtured. They give hope to a young girl who may feel trapped and alone. Their outreach efforts teach 6 – 12th grade students about building positive relationships, and the signs of abusive ones. They also have parenting classes designed to help “earn while they learn” – YOU can learn more at FirstChoiceForWomen.org.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is hosting a Facebook Live Event with agency leaders to discuss the latest available details on the federal stimulus package (CARES Act) and how it affects unemployment insurance benefits. The live event will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 8 and will be recorded and made available to the public on DWD’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDWD/). We’ve placed a link within today’s Briefs on our News Page.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana received a generous donation of $50,000 in emergency funds from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation, on behalf of Indiana Michigan Power, to help our local community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags in Madison and Tipton counties to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of former Elwood Mayor Jerry Werline, who died on Monday at St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis, following an extended illness. The Elwood native, 74, served as Elwood’s mayor from 1995 to 2000. The funeral procession is scheduled to pass the Elwood City building in his honor at about 11:45 a.m.

Daleville Town Marshal James King urged people in a Facebook message to stay home. “I feel it is my civic duty to let people know this is serious,” King said, continuing, “people should stay home if they are not getting essential items.”

The Democratic National Committee is postponing its summer convention in Milwaukee. The event, originally scheduled for July 13-17, will instead be held the week of August 17, a week before the Republican National Convention. Indiana intends to hold their convention on June 13, but are exploring digital or virtual options.