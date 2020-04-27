A church in Fishers held services on Sunday for the first time in more than a month, taking care to ensure that worshippers adhered to social-distancing best practices and limiting attendance to conform to the governor’s coronavirus guidance.
The iTOWN Church in Fishers held 40-minute services in which only 10 people were allowed to attend, including the pastor.
Fishers Church Holds In-Person Services
