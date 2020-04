There are eleven additional cases attributed to COVID-19 in Delaware County, including one new death. Health officials say the increase in fatalities is a sharp increase, going from four cases last Wednesday to 11 as of this week. The Star Press reports the five most recently confirmed cases reported since Tuesday’s press release include: 2 women over the age of 30, 1 man over 50, 1 man over 60 and 1 women over 70.