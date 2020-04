As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in East Central Indiana, Ball Brothers Foundation has awarded a $75,000 grant to the IU Health Foundation. The grant will support the needs of hospital employees in Delaware, Jay and Blackford Counties who are working around the clock to fight COVID-19. More specifically, the funding will be used to provide team members in the East Central Indiana region with meals, including during night shifts when cafeterias and many restaurants are closed.