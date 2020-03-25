Wednesday, March 25, 2020 Briefs

A Delaware County company is making a difference. MuncieJournal.com reports Mursix Corporation is ramping up production to supply medical parts to manufacturers and hospitals all over the country. Through the company’s own network of suppliers, it’s getting the materials it needs to manufacture components that are vital to the production of medical equipment and items like face shields that are needed in increasing numbers. To help meet the demands for supplies, Mursix is relying on its recent investment—its 3D scanning machine, which allows designers and engineers to create and inspect parts before they move into the production phase.

Why are so many states implementing stay at home orders? Delaware County Emergency Management Director Jason Rogers said this week that it seems clear that travel spreads COVID19 more quickly. He said there is evidence that hot spots seem to be located near Interstate highways.

The state of Indiana call center for business questions related to essential services received over 1,000 calls in the first day of operation, and in fact, call volume crashed the system in the first minutes of the line being open. It is open 9am-6pm – 1-877-820-0890. IN.gov has an information portal as well. Employees should communicate with their employers – the phone line is for businesses only.

With the Stay at Home directives now implemented in Indiana, the Federal government has issued a guidance related to blood donation. Centers and community blood drives across the state remain open because of the critical nature of blood donation to our country. Healthy donors are still needed to ensure an adequate blood supply, and it is safe to donate.

Misinformation, opinions, and non-factual information continue to be a problem with the coronavirus pandemic. This week alone on media other than Woof Boom Radio, deceased were misidentified as COVID19 related, quarantined people were reported as showing symptoms when they were not, and even martial law worries were being shared on social media. Facts not Fear – we continue to ask you to follow and trust only reputable media outlets.

The Delaware Country Club reported to us yesterday that the Governor’s Office has confirmed that Indiana golf courses may be open for play, as long as social distancing is observed. Contact your local golf course for rules, restrictions and tee times.

In an update to a story we covered earlier this week, in a short Facebook message yesterday, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour thanked several community businesses and personnel for their help with the quarantined police and fire fighters, after they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. They remain in isolation for the remainder of 14 day period.

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) yesterday joined a bipartisan group of Senators to introduce the Keeping Critical Connections Act, which would help small broadband providers ensure rural broadband connectivity for students and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

General Motors Kokomo plant is ramping up to make ventilators, to help hospitals and the medical community in the continued battle against COVID19.

Monday night Muncie City Council met via electronic means, and simulcast the gathering on the City Facebook page – they voted to suspend some rules to allow for votes to approve the purchase of a used ambulance to use with the newly expanding Muncie City service that officially begins in a wider service area starting April 6th, and also approved the order and purchase of vehicles for Muncie Police Department.

INDOT announcement – a proposed improvement to construct new cable barrier along Muncie Bypass from State Road 3 to State Road 32 in Delaware County will be available to view on-line with the link by later this afternoon. (https://www.in.gov/indot/4036.htm) The purpose of the project is to enhance safety along U.S. 35 / Muncie Bypass and to reduce the frequency of collisions at the Meeker Avenue Intersection.

The United Way of Madison County is collecting needed personal protection items for the local hospitals. Nancy Vaughan, president of the United Way, told the Herald Bulletin the hospitals are running short of necessary personal protection items and are concerned for their staff. Items needed include N95 masks, surgical masks, disposal isolation gowns, goggles, safety glasses and face shields. People wanting to make a donation are being asked to call first: The United Way of Madison County, 643-7493, South Madison Community Foundation, 778-8444, or George Morrisett Center, 552-5570. Meijer Corporation has donated $13,000 to the United Way of Madison County as a part of a $4 million donation in the 99 communities where there are Meijer stores.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed. The Games will be held by the summer of 2021.

In another effort to help small business, Woof Boom Radio is creating a version of a stimulus plan. Listen soon for free advertising offers, to assist small businesses to stay afloat, and recover quickly after the effects of the pandemic passes.