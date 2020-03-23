Voting Machine Purchase Dispute

The dispute between two government entities in Madison County over the purchase of additional voting machines is likely to be settled in court. The Herald Bulletin reports the county Election Board approved a contract with Election Systems & Software (ES&S) to purchase an additional 170 voting machines and 15 tabulators at cost of $766,376. The county attorney sent a letter to ES&S indicating that since the contract to purchase the additional voting machines was not approved by county commissioners, the company might not be paid.