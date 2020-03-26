Thursday, March 26, 2020 Briefs

Town business continues as usual in Yorktown. Manager Pete Olson told us yesterday, the best way to contact — is by email or phone. They will arrange for an appointment in special cases, but are trying to abide by the Governor’s order.

Today is day 2 of the two week “stay home” order by Governor Eric Holcomb. Traffic seems much lighter, and many are limiting much activity to try to slow the spread of the virus.

In a story we told you about first – two weeks ago, about 4,000 families were helped this week when Muncie Community Schools delivered meals to students and families on Monday after 22 new distribution sites were added, and bused out to the new locations.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is asking you to do homework before making donations, make sure a charity is legitimate, recognize the signs of a charity scam and report if they have been scammed by a fake COVID-19-related charity. Scams can be reported to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. Additional information regarding the Office’s Consumer Protection Division is also available at 1-800-382-5516.

Conducted March 20-22, the online survey by Nielson shows consumers hold radio in high regard with 60% of Adults 18+ saying they trust radio to give timely information about the coronavirus. Importantly, 83% of American adults also report spending the same or more time with radio as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indiana Teachers are thankful for some help coming their way. District 35 State Representative Melanie Wright, who is also a teacher, appreciates the efforts by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Congressman Jim Banks has announced that the annual Service Academy Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base, is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Congresswoman Susan Brooks spoke to Woof Boom Radio yesterday, and spoke of the determination and sacrifice of Hoosiers, and our small business community. Today is day 2 of the two week stay at home plea by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) yesterday at their 10 a.m. briefing, reported 115 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 477 the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed following corrections to the previous day’s total. Fourteen Hoosiers have died. A total of 3,356 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, up from 2,931 on Monday.

It is clearly a tough time for small businesses, and Yorktown is no different. Town Manager Pete Olson is hopeful that Washington DC works together quickly for relief.

Despite restrictions on how nonessential businesses are to operate, the Madison County COVID-19 Task Force is dealing with that not in compliance. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, along with Madison County, has provided guidelines for nonessential businesses to remain open by offering carryout or delivery options and to limit public access to their buildings.

The Herald Bulletin reports there will first be a verbal warning, then a written warning by letter and finally up to a $2,500 fine imposed by the Madison County Board of Commissioners in their emergency declaration.

Indiana Teachers are thankful for some help coming their way. District 35 State Representative Melanie Wright, who is also a teacher, appreciates the efforts by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The Herald Bulletin reports there will first be a verbal warning, then a written warning by letter and finally up to a $2,500 fine imposed by the Madison County Board of Commissioners in their emergency declaration. There is also a concern with the inmate population at the Madison County Jail and in all counties – if there were to be an outbreak there, it would be difficult to contain.

The Indiana Attorney General’s office is asking you to do homework before making donations, make sure a charity is legitimate, recognize the signs of a charity scam and report if they have been scammed by a fake COVID-19-related charity. Scams can be reported to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. Additional information regarding the Office’s Consumer Protection Division is also available at 1-800-382-5516. If reached by phone, do not agree to donate money without further research into the organization. Do not share personal information or financial information in response to unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls. Go to a charity’s verified website and consider donating directly through the website. Legitimate donation websites should begin with “https” rather than just “http.”

Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and the leadership of Indiana’s major political parties, the Indiana Election Commission has issued an order making it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2nd Primary Election.