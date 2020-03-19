Thursday, March 19, 2020 Briefs

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour spoke to Woof Boom Radio news yesterday. Hear the entire interview here: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/wlbc-sen-todd-young-03182020

Noblesville was informed yesterday of their first confirmed case of Coronavirus. Mayor Jensen’s statement: “We do not want residents to panic as health officials are taking the proper steps to ensure the case stays as isolated as possible.” Madison county had their first case as well.

Some good news – through a partnership between MCS, Chartwells, and Auxillio, food packs will be delivered, according to Lee Ann Kwiatkowski, Director of Education and CEO of Muncie Community Schools.

(hear the entire interview HERE: https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/wlbc-mcs-ceo-lee-ann-kwiatkowski-mar18mp3

Muncie Downtown Development Partnership will be part of a conference call today with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. They hope to learn more about how OCRA can assist Muncie downtown businesses and organizations.

Small business is worried about effects of closures and restrictions, and Senator Todd Young told Woof Boom Radio news yesterday that emergency programs are being expanded. Hear the entire interview on the podcast page of WLBC.com.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at the monthly Tailgate distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Goodrich Park in Winchester.

As we told you first yesterday at noon, Muncie Animal Care and Services has suspended all adoptions until further notice, to reduce personal contact. They are still providing animal control services, and reclaiming owned animals – but by appointment only. Please call or send a message on their Facebook page, and thanks for your patience.

Attorney General Curtis Hill today urged Hoosiers who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods during the coronavirus pandemic to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. www.indianaconsumer.com, click on “File a Complaint”.

Muncie Senior Center located at 2517 W 8th street will be closed starting March 18th until April 6th.

All 500 Festival in-person events, including the mini-marathon, will be canceled or suspended through May 9.

Ball State freshman Christian Dixie appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” Tuesday night during the show’s college week spring break theme. After winning a trip to Barbados and a few more puzzles, Dixie easily won the game over his fellow contestants from the University of Iowa and Berkeley College. Dixie won cash and prizes totaling $65,930.

The Boys and Girls Club of Muncie said yesterday, they are limiting attendance to 40 members, to make sure that it is safe for staff, volunteers, and most importantly, kids to come to the Clubs.

You may have missed first word yesterday that former Anderson resident and nationally acclaimed gospel music singer Sandi Patty confirmed she has contracted the COVID-19 virus. She is at her home in Oklahoma City and is in self-quarantine with her husband.

Kay Walker, Trustee for Center Township assures they are “just coming up with a game plan to serve our clients in a safe manner for them and staff.” The meeting called for today at 4:30 p.m. was called an “emergency meeting,” and worried some recipients.

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra made the difficult decision to suspend all concerts and events until late May. Following the Centers for Disease Control’s guideline to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, ISO activity is on hiatus through May 27.

Right now, the American Red Cross has a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations at these locations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

The Herald Bulletin reported yesterday afternoon that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has confiscated the computer used by the former county drainage coordinator and is investigating the “movement of county data.” Todd Baldridge was hired by the Madison County Commissioners in 2019 to serve as drainage coordinator, and his position was eliminated by the Madison County Council on March 10. It will take time to do a forensic investigation.

Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-month-old girl in Elwood. Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Emmarie Pablo was brought to the emergency room of St. Vincent Mercy by her mother at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The little girl was unresponsive and not breathing and was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act to mobilize U.S. private production capacity, including of masks and ventilators, to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Trump also said his administration is “suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April” to help those affected by the virus.