Three Muncie Police Officers Arrested

On March 13, 2020 the MPD was notified of the indictments of 3 Muncie police officers;

Chase Winkle, Jeremey Gibson, and Joe Krejsa.

Last month, Chase Winkle was placed on unpaid suspension by the Muncie Police Merit Commission on

the recommendation of the current Muncie Police Department Administration and the Mayor.

Jeremy Gibson and Joe Krejsa were on active duty. The Muncie Police Department Administration will

be placing these two officers on administrative leave. Further steps may be necessary in conjunction

with the Police Merit Commission.

The Muncie Police Department Administration and the Mayor were aware of the ongoing Federal

investigation upon taking office January 1, 2020 and have cooperated fully.