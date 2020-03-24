State Offices to Contact Concerning Governor Holcomb’s Stay at Home Order

State Offices to Contact Concerning Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-08 (Stay at Home)
This is a listing of phone numbers and emails that are available to answer questions for business and citizens regarding the Governors Executive Order. All enquiries should be directed to the number 1-877-820-0890
Greta Sanderson
Senior Communications Manager, Office of Public Affairs
317-233-7254
gsanderson@isdh.in.gov
Jennifer O’Malley
Director, Office of Public Affairs
317-233-7315
Environmental Public Health
Indiana Government Center North, Room N 855
100 N. Senate Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
317-233-7173
Food Protection Program
Indiana Government Center North, Room N 855
100 N. Senate Ave.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
317-234-8569
ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center
Public and Provider Toll- Free Phone Number
877-826-0011 (open 24/7)
Indiana State Department of Health
2 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
317-233-1325
Toll Free: 1-800-382-9480
Enforcement Indiana State Police
Pendleton, IN 46064
765-778-2121
800-527-4752