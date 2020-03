The death toll in Indiana from COVID-19 is now 49 after fourteen new deaths were reported in the past day. The total number of cases in the state is more than 2,000 now. Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 374, to 2,159, following corrections to the previous day’s total. A week ago, the state had 365 confirmed cases and 12 reported deaths from COVID-19.