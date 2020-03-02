Monday, March 2, 2020, News Briefs

One of the many inherited arrangements for new Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour was the Muncie Fire ambulance service. Last Thursday, several officials from Delaware County, the 911 Communications Center, and the City of Muncie met to discuss four areas of current and potential future collaboration. Progress was made in all areas including an initial plan on the 911 Communications Center Currently, all entities are moving forward toward the creation of an official contract, a future meeting will be held after the document’s completion. Shannon Henry, Delaware County Commissioner, and Dan Ridenour, Mayor of Muncie, are pleased to announce an agreement on EMS service within the City of Muncie. As of 8:00am on April 6th, 2020, DCEMS will focus all of its resources and personnel on calls outside of Muncie. The Muncie Fire Department will begin servicing all of the City of Muncie locations. It was believed by both parties that this new plan would create a clearer avenue of service for both the County and City residents. Both the County leaders and City leaders look forward to collaborating further on other projects that help Delaware County and Muncie.

Masks can’t stop the coronavirus, but hysteria has led to bulk-buying, price-gouging and serious fear for the future. Panic over the novel coronavirus is hitting a fever pitch in the US. And despite repeated pleas from health officials not to purchase them, Americans can’t stop snatching up masks and respirators.

Sue Errington, Indiana District 34 State Representative, is an advocate for medical marijuana – and the reason is quite personal. Her husband passed away about three years ago, and she believes that alternative treatment could have made the end of life experience better for everyone.

The cause of death of the two men found January 8th has been determined. Toxicology and pathology tests showed that Steven Sanqunetti, 53, of Elwood, died from acute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication. Randall Talley, 61, of Anderson, died of acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication..

Indianapolis Public Schools is promising to punish bus drivers who skipped work Friday, dropping the district into chaos. The state’s largest school district had to shut down its bus service, leaving thousands of kids unable to get to school. The district thinks the drivers were acting out after learning they’d have to reapply as IPS changes transportation companies for the next school year. If that’s right, IPS leaders say the behavior is unacceptable..

U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) announced the formation of the Sixth District Agriculture Advisory Board and hosted its first meeting in Columbus, IN. The board is comprised of agriculture leaders and innovators from across the district. Pence also authored legislation to increase funding for rural broadband programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which passed the House overwhelmingly with bipartisan support in June.

Twelve Indiana schools are being recognized on VIQTORY’s Military Friendly School list for 2020-2021. The organization uses survey data to identify institutions that support service members, veterans and their families in obtaining a degree. Some of the schools that made the list include: Ball State University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, and the University of Indianapolis.

Cornerstone Center for the Arts and Prime Trust’s Muncie Young Artist Exhibition has been postponed to Thursday, March 5th, 5:30-7:30 pm

Indiana District 35 State Representative Melanie Wright told Woof Boom Radio news last week that one of her hopes for the final days of the Session is for educators. “I’m still holding out for teacher pay,” even if it’s a one-time payment. The Session is in its final days.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is urging Hoosiers to take common-sense steps to prepare for the possibility that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) gains a greater foothold in the United States. As of Friday, ISDH has worked with local health departments to monitor nearly 60 travelers in accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The number of people being monitored fluctuates as individuals complete the 14-day monitoring period. “This is a time to plan, not to panic,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. It is thought to be spread mainly person-to-person between people in close contact (within 6 feet) when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Here are some practical steps Hoosiers can take: Practice everyday prevention measures, which include washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if you are sick and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

Last Thursday, State Senator Mark Stoops (D-Indianapolis) offered an amendment to House Bill 1108 to require charter and private voucher schools to submit independent audits to the Department of Education on all public and private funds received by the schools. The amendment to install more accountability and transparency in charter schools and private voucher schools was defeated by the Senate.

Daleville Jr/Sr High School is today one of the locations for the National School Breakfast Week celebrations with the Indianapolis Colts, American Dairy Association Indiana, featuring breakfast served to students in the classroom by local celebrities.

