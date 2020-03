May 11th is the trial date set for three Muncie police officers arrested last week on federal charges. The Star Press reports 34 year old Chase Winkle is accused of using excessive force in making four arrests between March 2018 and February 2019. 30 year old Patrolman Jeremy Gibson, 30, is charged with participation in one of those instances and 50 year old Joseph Kresja is accused of preparing false police reports.