March 31, 2020 Briefs

Governor Eric Holcomb said yesterday that “facts on the ground” in Indiana will determine whether or not the State’s Stay at Home order will be extended beyond this coming Monday. The National social distancing will be considered, but will not be a sole deciding factor.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun held a special teleconference Monday for the Indiana Broadcasters Association. He offered words of encouragement for Hoosiers, but warned of the impact to not only small businesses, corporations, and even the farming community. He promoted the Small Business Association on line portal, for connections to the CARES Act funding that will be available soon.

The National Weather Service radio station that broadcasts out of Muncie has been off air since early February. It might be late April before it is repaired. If you have a NWS Weather Radios, preview the signal it is picking up to see if it still has audio. You might need to choose the Marion version or Indianapolis. Woof Boom Radio provided live immediate updates this past Saturday, as heavy rain and flooding impacted our area.

The Delaware County Health Department (DCHD) reports Monday of 3 new individuals within the County having tested positive through lab testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 infection, bringing the total to 16 confirmed cases. These include a male over age 20, a male over age 70, and a female over age 50.

On Saturday, April 4, from 12noon – 2:00PM, Second Harvest Food Bank will provide food in the parking lot of the old Kmart, 2811 E. Nichol Ave, Anderson. No IDs or Proof of Address required. Distribution is while supplies last. They are requesting that people and families only go through the line one time so we can serve everyone. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please aim to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.

Last night, the effort was called “Pray for IUBMH,” and started on Facebook, as a way to show support for health care workers at the hospital in Muncie, as well as public safety personnel. People were encouraged to gather during shift change, with car flashers on, to show staff as they left, and entered the building, the support for their critical work.

As tens of millions of Americans enter week two, or three, of working from home, radio continues as a companion even outside the traditional workplace setting. Nearly 40% of those who took part in a recent study conducted by NuVoodoo Media Services say they are listening to radio more during the health crisis. Breaking it down by daypart, 37% say they are tuning to radio more on weekday mornings; 36% are spending more time dialed-in during middays; 38% say they listen more during weekday afternoons and 26% are listening more at night. Additionally, 39% are spending more time with radio on weekends.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun supports President Trump’s extension of the social distancing guidelines. Images of Central Park in New York setting up emergency hospital beds “should put the scare factor” in people’s heads, and he believes that Indiana’s efforts as well as the Presidents’ are the best way to slow the spread.

If your company is planning a mass layoff (50 or more employees), the IN Department of Workforce Development (IN DWD) is requesting you provide employee specific information for individuals that will be impacted. This will assist IN DWD in processing Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims more quickly. We’ve posted the link to the form on our website. (Employverification@dwd.IN.gov)

Since 1937, Hoosier Boys State has enjoyed great success as one of the premier Children and Youth programs sponsored by the American Legion, Department of Indiana. However, Hoosier Boys State is canceled for 2020.

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for a Regional Dispatcher at the Indianapolis Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center which operates out of that facility. For more information on the position and to apply, visit the link on our website. (https://www.in.gov/isp/3627.htm)

The Delaware Country Club has added another layer of safety for their golfers. They will be pulling all flagsticks from the golf course to eliminate another touch point. The cups will be turned upside down, so each individual golfer will only touch his or her own golf ball.

On Saturday, April 4, from 12noon – 2:00PM, Second Harvest Food Bank will provide food in the parking lot of the old Kmart, 2811 E. Nichol Ave, Anderson. No IDs or Proof of Address required. Distribution is while supplies last. They are requesting that people and families only go through the line one time so we can serve everyone. If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please aim to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.

An employee of a local nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19. Trilogy Health Services said they learned an employee at Bethany Pointe Health Campus tested positive for the virus on Friday. The press release did not indicate the degree of contact the employee had with the residents living at the nursing home. The Herald Bulletin reports that the campus is sanitized on a daily basis, personal protective equipment is available to team members, food is delivered to resident rooms and group activities have been cancelled.

As tens of millions of Americans enter week two, or three, of working from home, radio continues as a companion even outside the traditional workplace setting. Nearly 40% of those who took part in a recent study conducted by NuVoodoo Media Services say they are listening to radio more during the health crisis. Breaking it down by daypart, 37% say they are tuning to radio more on weekday mornings; 36% are spending more time dialed-in during middays; 38% say they listen more during weekday afternoons and 26% are listening more at night. Additionally, 39% are spending more time with radio on weekends.

The National Weather Service radio station that broadcasts out of Muncie has been off air since early February. It might be late April before it is repaired. You might need to choose the Marion version or Indianapolis. Woof Boom Radio provided live immediate updates this past Saturday, as heavy rain and flooding impacted our area.