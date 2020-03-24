Delaware County Cases Of Coronavirus Rise To Seven

Delaware County cases of coronavirus have reached seven now. The Delaware Health Department (DCHD) on Tuesday announced that three more people within Delaware County have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 infection.
The Star Press reports there has also been one confirmed coronavirus-related death in the county.
