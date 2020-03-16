Court Taking Action Stemming From Coronavirus

The Judges of Delaware Circuit Courts and Muncie City Court issuing some new procedures. The judicial officers of the Courts will work with the Delaware County Sheriff in addressing the wellness needs of the Delaware County jail population. If it becomes necessary to do so, the judicial officers will assess sentences being served at the Jail. Also, court proceedings will continue to be conducted to the extent doing so is prudent. Every effort will be made to ensure that access to justice will remain available in Delaware County and the City of Muncie