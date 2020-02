It took until just after 12 noon to completely open I69 southbound today (2/5/2020), after an accident occurred a couple of hours earlier. ISP officer Kyle West was first to report the incident to Woof Boom Radio just moments after it happened, and Jason Rogers, Delaware County Emergency Management Director was on scene and provided us with real time updates. A small fuel spill from one of the vehicles involved expanded the time it took for clean up.