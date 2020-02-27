FEBRUARY 27, 2020 BRIEFS

Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette has announced plans for a major expansion. The automaker says it will invest $158 million to diversify its manufacturing operations and create up to 350 jobs by the end of 2023. The facility, which is Subaru’s only assembly plant in the U.S., employs more than 6,000 people.

In Muncie yesterday, it was another exceedingly brief meeting for the Muncie Sanitary District. President Bill Smith spent as much time on the few agenda items, as he did explaining why, again, no public comments would be allowed, due to impending litigation with the City of Muncie. The city’s lawsuit against the Muncie Sanitary District is moving forward as officials asked the Randolph County court system for an expedited trial. A hearing has been set for March 6, and if the judge grants the motion, it would significantly shorten the time for the case – often times, expedited trials can be resolved in just one day.

The Marion Police Department says foul play is suspected after a body was found Tuesday morning. Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Meridian street. The Grant County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Deandre J. Oliver. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Marion Police at (765) 662-9981.

The Indiana FFA Association invited 81 members to be pages for the General Assembly earlier this week in celebration of National FFA Week. “It was wonderful to see so many blue jackets in the statehouse today,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Tuesday afternoon, Trooper’s from the Fort Wayne Post arrested an alleged car thief who led them on a high speed vehicle pursuit through Noble and Whitley Counties. Nathan Lundgren (27) of Angola, IN, was apprehended after the pursuit and incarcerated in the Noble County Jail, where he will answer to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Speeds during a chase reached 115 mph. Stop sticks, as they are sometimes referred to, were used and safely ended the chase.

Tonight, the latest Dream with Dan 2.0: A Community Forum with Mayor Ridenour, will happen at Union Missionary Baptist Church from 6 – 7 p.m. Free, and all are welcome.

New leadership of the Delaware County Fair Board. The brand new President resigned from her position earlier this month, and Immediate Past President Mark Di Fabio was named the Interim President.

Syringe Service Programs in Indiana could get a one-year extension under an amended bill after Indiana Senators killed a bill allowing the programs to operate in perpetuity. The bill passed out the committee unanimously with both amendments and will go before the full Senate.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen will be delivering his inaugural “State of the City” address today at Embassy Suites & Conference Center, 13700 Conference Center Drive South, Noblesville. Doors open at 11 a.m., program to begin at 12:15 p.m.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana is very happy to announce that Chris Holtmann, Ohio State University Men’s Head Basketball Coach, will be the special guest speaker for the 2020 FCA Banquet Thursday April 30 at the Horizon Convention Center. To register as a table host or to attend the banquet go to ecinfca.org.

Yesterday, it was much like a hero’s welcome. Local resident Steve Turner served 400 days in Iraq, and for his first day back to work in the service department at Toyota of Muncie he was greeted with an offer of police escort, a huge American flag and plenty of smiles from coworkers.

The City of Muncie is accepting applications for “Part-time Laborer” positions at Prairie Creek Reservoir. These positions are seasonal for the summer of 2020. Please submit applications to the Human Resources Department, City Hall, 300 North High Street, 2nd Floor.

Indiana Drivers spotted by police holding a phone while their vehicle is in motion could be fined up to $500. If ultimately enacted, the hands-free mobile device mandate will take effect July 1.

A former coach and teacher at Winchester Community High School faces criminal charges over his alleged online interactions with a 13-year-old Wells County girl. Ryan C. Vermillion, 46, now of Marion, is charged with 12 counts related to child exploitation. The investigation leading to his arrest began Feb. 18 after administrators at a middle school in Wells County found inappropriate exchanges – reportedly between Vermillion and the student – on the girl’s school-issued iPad. Vermillion was a teacher at Winchester Community High School and head coach of the school’s football team from 2006 to 2010. He has more recently been employed at Marion High School as a guidance counselor.

The Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce needs money, if there’s to be a Independence Day show. The goal is to have Fireworks to Alexandria on July 3rd,. It is a grass roots efforts where this will only happen if the community rallies to raise money between its residents and local business’s. The goal is $7,000 for this year’s show.

With the April 15 individual tax filing deadline approaching, the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants to remind you that there is still time to file both federal and state income taxes online for free through the Indiana free file program (INfreefile). To see if you qualify and check out vendors, visit the INfreefile website.

The Ball State University Alumni Center will be the site of a regional round of the Innovate WithIn pitch competition on March 12. Innovate WithIn, which is in its third year, gives Hoosier students the opportunity to win up to $100,000 in awards and engage in educational opportunities co-sponsored by Ball State University in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC), Indiana Department of Education, and The STARTedUP Foundation.

