Their loud muffler drew the attention of police and ended up with a charge for dealing meth. Police say 36 year old Heather Warren’s SUV was pulled over Tuesday evening and she and her husband, 42 year old Antowyn Warren, said they had planned to get the muffler fixed. Police found a purse containing 31 grams of meth and a pipe plus a loaded handgun, and some cocaine. Both now face charges.