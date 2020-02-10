Best online Program

Ever since the rankings started eight years ago, the U.S. News & World Report has shown the differences in college online programs, which “helps prospective students who are trying to find a quality and meaningful online program,” Nancy Prater said.More than 20 years ago, Ball State offered a master’s in nursing as its first online program. Now in 2020, Ball State has received recognition in the top 30 in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Online Programs,” which analyzes more than 300 other online programs