A gunpoint robbery ended up with the would-be robber in Anderson getting shot. Police say 18 year old Quentin Steffler reportedly tried to hold up 23 year old Darrian Parkhurst while Parkhurst was in his vehicle. Parkhurst pulled out a gun and shot Steffler several times. Steffler was found in Laurel Street and was taken to the hospital. Police say Steffler remained on the scene and was cooperating with their investigation.