Charges face three Anderson men in connection with a deadly crash that led to the death of a Dunkirk teen. Police say 19 year old Sophie Robbins died in the crash on East Madison County Road 200-S. Charged are 18 year old Alex Lozano, 19 year old Keandre Williams and 18 year old Javion Wright. Police say there were teens in two cars involved in a chase when the crash happened.