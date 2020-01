A third woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man over an alleged custody dispute. The Jay County Prosecutor’s Office says a second 18-year-old, Hannah Knapke of Fort Recovery, Ohio, has been arrested and charged in the death of 31-year-old Shea Briar. This comes one week after 31-year-old Esther Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Hiestand were also arrested and charged with murder.