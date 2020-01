A Swayzee man has been arrested after Marion police say he fired at officers and crashed into three police cars while he tried to elude them. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, 31-year-old Cori Gentry led officers on a high speed chase through the streets of Marion with a woman and baby in the car. Gentry is in the Grant County Jail facing an initial charge of criminal recklessness, with more charges pending.