It looks like it will be a soggy weekend. Heavy rainfall through Sunday could cause flooding in lowland areas. Rainfall predictions range from 2 to 4 inches with a possibility of higher amounts. For Muncie residents prone to flooding, sandbags are available at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Muncie Fire Station 2, and EMS Station 3 on East Memorial Drive. Madison County residents can get sandbags at the Madison County Highway Department.