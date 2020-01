Fans are encouraged to nominate their Hoosier city or town to be the host of a Colts Fan Fest this coming summer. Colts Fan Fests are free and open to the public and feature live music & entertainment, appearances by and autographs with Colts players, and Colts giveaways. Fans may nominate their city or town at Colts.com/summertour. The deadline is Jan. 31.