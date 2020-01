The Lapel Town Council has voted to put the name Cascadden Boulevard on a street near Lapel High School in honor of a family that gave $2.5 million toward an endowment for the community. The Herald Bulletin reports the endowment comes from the Olivia Cascadden estate. The town will receive the interest every even-numbered year, with the interest in the odd-numbered years being used to fund scholarships for Lapel High School students.