After several years on the run, a Jay County man is again set to stand trial on allegations he forced a 5-year-old boy’s hands into scalding water. The Star Press reports that 52-year-old Marcus Ternet was charged in August of 2011 after the child’s burns had to be treated in Portland and Fort Wayne hospitals. He failed to show up for a September 2012 trial and remained at large for more than seven years. Ternet’s trial date is set for May 6.