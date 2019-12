An early morning house fire west of Muncie claimed three lives. Fire officials haven’t named the victims but according to the Star Press, they’re trying to confirm that the victims are a 17 year old Wes-Del High School student and her grandparents. The fire broke out shortly before 2am at home on the 3900 block of North Delaware County Road 800-W. Investigators say the structure was fully involved when crews arrived. No word on a cause.