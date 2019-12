MITS, Muncie’s local transportation provider, is excited to announce the “Reindeer on a Route” promotion.vvThis social media contest begins on Monday December 16th, 2019 and runs through next Tuesday. Route reindeers will be placed on different routes and MITSPlus vans throughout the 8 days if you see one, snap a pic and post with the hashtag #MITSreindeer to get yourself in the running for Apple Airpods.