The Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood is inviting the public to attend Thursday’s funeral for an 89-year-old Army veteran after authorities couldn’t track down any of his relatives. George R. Green, who died of natural causes on Dec. 5, was a distinguished Korean War veteran who as wounded in combat. The lifelong Elwood resident had earned four Bronze Star medals, a Korean Service medal and a United Nations Service medal by the time he completed his active duty in 1953.