Dave Letterman Coming To Ball State with Special Guest

WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark will be on stage at Ball State University’s Emens Auditorium for a conversation with distinguished Ball State Alumnus David Letterman on Monday, December 2 at 7:00 pm. The conversation is part of the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series, which was established by the university in 2008.

The former Late Show host will interview Ms. Clark, who made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever in May. After finishing her college basketball career for the Iowa Hawkeyes as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, Ms. Clark was the WNBA’s No. 1 draft pick.

“David Letterman is our University’s most famous graduate. He is a native Hoosier and a national icon, and Caitlin Clark has quickly become a beloved Hoosier and national star,” said Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns. “I anticipate their conversation will be very special. On behalf of Ball State, we are honored to host them.”

In August, Mr. Letterman attended an Indiana Fever game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to cheer on Ms. Clark during her WNBA rookie season. He later shared on social media photos of the two of them after the game.

Regarded as one of the greatest college athletes of all time, Ms. Clark ended her first year in the WNBA as the league’s Rookie of the Year, setting multiple records and helping elevate the WNBA’s popularity. The rookie records she set during her 2024 season include: most points scored (769), most assists (337), and most 3-pointers (122). Her assists were also a WNBA single-season record.

Information about ticket distribution for Mr. Letterman’s conversation with Ms. Clark will be announced at a future date.