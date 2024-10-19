CANCELLED SILVER ALERT: Middletown, IN

UPDATE: CANCELLED AT 2:53PM

October 19, 2024

The Middletown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dean Foster, a 26 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, basketball shirt and glasses.

Dean is missing from Middletown, Indiana which is 29 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 3:00 AM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dean Foster, contact the Middletown Police Department at 765-354-2281 or 911.

This information will be available on the state Silver Alert webpage at http://www.in.gov/silveralert/